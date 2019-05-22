Services
New Covenant Christian Church
4415 W St Joe Hwy
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 323-8180
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Covenant Christian Church
4415 W St Joseph Hwy
Lansing, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Covenant Christian Church
4415 W St Joseph Hwy
Lansing, MI
View Map
Martin James O'Shaughnessey Obituary
Martin James O'Shaughnessey

Lansing - Martin ("Marty") James O'Shaughnessey died in Lansing, Michigan on May 19, 2018 at the age of 90. He suffered a stroke the day before and passed peacefully at the hospital surrounded by his family.

Marty is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bernice (Bednarchick); 4 children: Steven, Kelly, Mary-Kay, and Kevin; 5 grandchildren, and his brother, Bill. He was born on March 4, 1929 in Detroit to Dan and Ilo Irene O'Shaughnessey.

Marty led a sometimes unconventional life, always committed to family. He sold magazines door-to-door at 9, dropped out of high school to start a business, earned his GED, got arrested for vagrancy in Florida, served in the Army during Korea, dug graves, was president of the local union, excelled at sales, took up tennis in his 60s, bit by the travel in his late 80s. Bernice and he have lived independently in their DeWitt home for 45 years.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at New Covenant Christian Church at 4415 W St Joseph Hwy, Lansing. Fellowship and social hour begins at 10:00am, service at 11:00am with luncheon afterward. All who want to share and visit are invited.

A memorial website is found at

www.Gatheringus.com. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to New Covenant Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 22, 2019
