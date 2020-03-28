|
Martina J. Suidgeest
St. Johns - Martina J. Suidgeest, age 90, known to friends and family as Tiny, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home in St. Johns, Michigan after a two year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Tiny was born in 1929 to Adrianus and Catharina van Adrichem in Maasland, The Netherlands. The eldest of eight children, Tiny grew up on a farm in Maasland and was a teenager during WWII and the German occupation. She learned sewing at an early age and was an excellent seamstress. After a whirlwind pen pal courtship, she was married to Han Suidgeest in 1964, and moved to the United States with him. Tiny learned English from retired schoolteacher Bess Osgood, who also helped her start her home-based seamstress business. Tiny quickly became the "go-to" seamstress in St. Johns.
Tiny loved to spend time with family and friends and was always excited to have company. She was proud to be called Oma by her grandchildren, as well as their friends.
Tiny was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and sang in the choir. Each spring, Tiny planted and maintained one of the most beautiful flower gardens in town. She was a member of the Garden Club and was especially proud of her orchids. She liked to play cards and was a member of the same card club for almost fifty years.
Tiny is survived by her sons, Ted (Lisa) Suidgeest of St. Johns and Marty Suidgeest of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Jamie, Lauren, David and Jacob Suidgeest of St. Johns; brother Aad (Ria) van Adrichem; sisters Ien van Adrichem, Jeanne (Cok) Oolsthorn, and Corry van Adrichem; and sister-in-law Toos van Adrichem, all of the Netherlands; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Han Suidgeest, her parents Adrianus and Catharina (Dingemans) van Adrichem, her brothers Leo van Adrichem and Ton van Adrichem, and her sister Annie (Leo) van der Hoeven.
Funeral Mass and burial will be at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Johns. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 28 to Apr. 5, 2020