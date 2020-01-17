|
Marvin "Marv" Beland, Jr.
Marvin "Marv" Beland, Jr. was born July 22, 1949 and passed away January 10, 2020, at the age of 70. Marv was a family man, Vietnam Veteran, and GM skilled trades retiree. He enjoyed fishing, boating, playing cards, attending sporting events of his grandchildren, home improvement projects, and pickleball which he took up late in life. Marv and his wife Jean were snowbirds who enjoyed their time with family and friends in Florida and Mississippi. Marv is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jean (Spitzley), children Marvin III (Sara) and Michelle Garcia (Joseph Jr.); grandchildren Cayden, Avery, Elizabeth, Sophia, and Olivia; brothers Kevin and Darren and sisters Karen Reasner, Lynne Chaffee, and Debbie Beland. Marv was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Sr. and Betty Beland and sister, Betsy Wiefrich. He built fun and loving relationships with members of the Spitzley and Schafer families. His kindheartedness, smile through his beautiful blue eyes, and quiet presence will be missed by family and friends. Per Marv's wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020