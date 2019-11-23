Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Committal
Following Services
Deepdale Cemetery
Marvin Dean Barrows Obituary
Marvin Dean Barrows

Lansing, MI - Marvin Dean Barrows of Lansing, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at the age of 88. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing with committal service at Deepdale Cemetery immediately following. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For full obituary, please visit www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
