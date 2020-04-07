|
Marvin F. Fouty
Bath - Marvin Francis Fouty passed away peacefully surrounded by his daughters on March 31, 2020. He had a short but valiant fight with cancer. He was born October 5, 1936 in Lansing, MI to John and Dorothy (née Sollid) Fouty.
Marvin was a 1954 graduate of Houghton Lake High School. He earned his Associate Degree in Civil Technology in 1964 (Magna Cum Laude). Marvin was a Professional Land Surveyor, Real Estate Broker, Land Developer and Author, with many accolades during and after his career. He was a longtime Mensa and Intertel member. He was recently selected as the 2020 Lansing Community College Distinguished Alumnus.
In 1957 he married Margaret Buxton and had 4 daughters, Katherine (Ahmed) Albadri of Sumner, Elizabeth Vanderlip of Bath, Cynthia Schimpf of Grand Rapids and Nancy Jo (Christopher) Schroeder of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Shane, Josh, Damian, Justin, Danny, Stasi, Kristi, Michelle, Stephanie, Jeremiah, Zander and Sam; 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Margaret, his parents, brother, Charles Fouty and sister Mary Langlois. Marvin also leaves his sister Nancy (Richard) LaForest of Grand Rapids and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration of life will be held later this year.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lansing Community College Foundation, 309 N. Washington Square, Suite 201, Lansing, MI 48933.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020