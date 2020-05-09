Marvin Lyons
East Lansing - Marvin Lewis Lyons
May 13, 1924 - May 08, 2020
Marvin L. Lyons, age 95 of East Lansing, formerly of Owosso, died peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 at his daughter's home. Marvin was born in Owosso on May 13, 1924 to the late Milo B and Mabel (Bower) Lyons. He attended Owosso High School, graduating in 1942. Following high school, Marvin served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during World War II in the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged in 1945. On June 17, 1948, Marvin married Florence Miller of Mt. Clemens, MI. That same year, he went to work for his father at Jennings- Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
Marvin attended Michigan State University where he obtained a degree in Business Administration
in 1948. He later graduated from Indiana College of Mortuary Science in 1949, becoming a licensed funeral director. He and Howard Jennings, his business partner, took over the family business, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, and Marvin worked there until his retirement in 1992.
Mr. Lyons is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Florence; 3 children: Jane Waun of East Lansing, Becky (Dennis) Morgan of Jacksonville, FL, Mark (Debra) Lyons of San Diego, CA; 8 grandsons; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Margaret Rockwell of East Lansing, Wilma Mahaney of Fulton, MO; Eugene Lyons of Grand Rapids, and Carolyn Holmes of Lexington, KY.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Lyons, in May of 2016.
Mr. Lyons' family would like to give a special thanks to two truly exceptional nurses, Mary Johns of the Sparrow Infusion Center and Amanda Kolb of Sparrow Hospice, both of whom gave excellent, personal, and professional care and who make a real difference in peoples' lives.
A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso. Family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 3-6pm. Due to current restrictions, the number of visitors entering the funeral home will be limited at any given time.
Memorials given in Marvin's name are suggested to the Owosso United Methodist Church, YMCA of Owosso, or Sparrow Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to www.WatkinsFuneralHomes.com.
East Lansing - Marvin Lewis Lyons
May 13, 1924 - May 08, 2020
Marvin L. Lyons, age 95 of East Lansing, formerly of Owosso, died peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 at his daughter's home. Marvin was born in Owosso on May 13, 1924 to the late Milo B and Mabel (Bower) Lyons. He attended Owosso High School, graduating in 1942. Following high school, Marvin served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during World War II in the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged in 1945. On June 17, 1948, Marvin married Florence Miller of Mt. Clemens, MI. That same year, he went to work for his father at Jennings- Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
Marvin attended Michigan State University where he obtained a degree in Business Administration
in 1948. He later graduated from Indiana College of Mortuary Science in 1949, becoming a licensed funeral director. He and Howard Jennings, his business partner, took over the family business, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, and Marvin worked there until his retirement in 1992.
Mr. Lyons is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Florence; 3 children: Jane Waun of East Lansing, Becky (Dennis) Morgan of Jacksonville, FL, Mark (Debra) Lyons of San Diego, CA; 8 grandsons; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Margaret Rockwell of East Lansing, Wilma Mahaney of Fulton, MO; Eugene Lyons of Grand Rapids, and Carolyn Holmes of Lexington, KY.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Lyons, in May of 2016.
Mr. Lyons' family would like to give a special thanks to two truly exceptional nurses, Mary Johns of the Sparrow Infusion Center and Amanda Kolb of Sparrow Hospice, both of whom gave excellent, personal, and professional care and who make a real difference in peoples' lives.
A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso. Family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 3-6pm. Due to current restrictions, the number of visitors entering the funeral home will be limited at any given time.
Memorials given in Marvin's name are suggested to the Owosso United Methodist Church, YMCA of Owosso, or Sparrow Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to www.WatkinsFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.