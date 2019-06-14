Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Marvin Miller Obituary
Marvin Miller

Mason - Born December 16, 1935 in Grand Ledge, Michigan to Clyde and Merle (Price) Miller, passed away on June 12, 2019, at the age of 83. Marvin was a car fanatic. He served in the army for 2 years. Marvin married Norma 58 years ago on April 1, 1961. He enjoyed watching MSU basketball and always attended his children's sporting events. Surviving to cherish his memory are his sons, Tod (Tina) Miller, Kip (Kathleen) Miller; stepson, Rodney Jewett; grandchildren, Caitlin (Ryan Moore) Miller, Kendra Miller, Kody Miller, Mackenzie Poirier, 2nd Lt. Stone Miller and Storm Miller. A visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 621 S. Jefferson St., Mason, MI 48854. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Ingham County Animal Shelter, 600 Buhl St., Mason, MI 48854. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grbdmason.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 14, 2019
