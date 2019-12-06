|
Marvin Mullins
Traverse City - Age 89, formerly of Holt, MI, passed away Nov. 30, 2019. Born Nov. 11, 1930, in Hazard, KY, to Stephen and Mattie (Amburgey). Served in the Korean War. Owner/Operator MARV'S Well Drilling of Holt. Served on the Delhi Twp. Board of Trustees. Loved hunting and fishing. Survived by wife Sharon (Wirick) and children.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Visitation begins at 12:00 p.m. Contributions may be made to the .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019