Marvin Rodman Hall
1936 - 2020
Marvin Rodman Hall

Lansing - In loving memory of Marvin Rodman Hall, born October 18, 1936 passed away August 18, 2020 with family by his side.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Donna (Brown), sons Dale (Terri), Roger (Juanita), Gerald, Gregory (Shelly) and sister Barbara Bater and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marvin retired from the Board of Water and Light with 18 and a half years of service. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved motorcycling, snowmobiling and in later year's jeeping in the mountains in Arizona where we wintered. He will be deeply missed.

Marvin's wishes were not to have a service. His ashes will be laid to rest at East Lawn Memory Gardens in Okemos. Online condolences at www.grlansing.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
