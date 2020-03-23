|
|
Mary A. Kloeckner
Portland - Mary A. Kloeckner, age 90, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1929, the daughter of Patrick and Margaret Redmond. Mary was member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; daughter, Janet; siblings, Thomas, Richard, Vincent, and Rita; and many members of the Kloeckner Family. Surviving are her daughter, Susan (Scott) Thelen of Westphalia; her granddaughters, Krysta (Kyle) Koenigsknecht of Fowler and Marissa Thelen of Portland; sisters-in-law, Patricia Mace and Joan Cook; and many nieces and nephews. The Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber. Rite of Committal will follow at Portland Cemetery. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the West Hall nurses and staff at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor for their kindness and compassion given to Mary. Per Mary's wishes, memorial contributions may be made to the food bank in her name. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020