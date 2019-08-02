|
Mary A. (Barner) Ramsey
Lansing - Mary A. (Barner) Ramsey, born on May 13, 1934, passed away July 28, 2019. She is survived by Roger Barner (Gail) of Inglis, FL; Scott Barner (Terri) of Lansing, MI; Mark Barner (Victoria) of Anaheim, CA; Terrilyn Tansey (Jon) of Grand Ledge, MI; Mary Jo Montgomery of Portland, MI; and Rose (Mike) Hummel of Portland, MI, as well as 11-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, sister Shirleen Graham of Dimondale, MI, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions can be made to Mother Teresa House in Lansing and the Ionia County Animal Shelter.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 2, 2019