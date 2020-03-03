Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wahoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Wahoski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Wahoski Obituary
Mary A. Wahoski

Lansing - Passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Mary was born on July 15, 1935 in Lansing. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Joyce) Wahoski, Michael Wahoski, David (Kristi) Wahoski, and Julie (Curt) Flammini; grandchildren Alex, Nicholas, Claudia, Casey, Carly, Joseph, Andrew and Matthew. She was preceded in death by her husband Casey, after enjoying 55 years of marriage; parents Helen and Steven Snauko, Jr., brother Albert, sister-in-law Janice Snauko and brother-in-law David Spellman. Surviving are five siblings: Stephanie Spellman, Stanley Snauko, Veronica (Terry) Ulrich, Michael (Catherine) Snauko, Catherine (Donn) Hotchkin, and sister-in-law Jo Snauko.

Mary lived a life of service to her family, St. Gerard Church and the State of Michigan. As a charter member of St. Gerard's, she participated as a member of the Funeral Honor Guard, while also coordinating funeral arrangements and server schedules for funeral Masses. She enjoyed keeping in touch with lifelong friends, landscaping, gardening, baking and cooking. She also loved taking care of animals, their dogs Whiskers and Gizmo, squirrels, and all the birds that frequented her feeders. During her tenure with the State, she worked for the Michigan Tax Commission, Michigan State Police, and the Department of Labor Plan Review Division.

The Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Gerard Catholic Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with celebrants Fr. John Klein and Fr. Douglas Osborn. Visitation will be on Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues at the church Saturday at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Gerard Parish St Vincent de Paul Society. Condolences may be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -