|
|
Mary A. Wahoski
Lansing - Passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Mary was born on July 15, 1935 in Lansing. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Joyce) Wahoski, Michael Wahoski, David (Kristi) Wahoski, and Julie (Curt) Flammini; grandchildren Alex, Nicholas, Claudia, Casey, Carly, Joseph, Andrew and Matthew. She was preceded in death by her husband Casey, after enjoying 55 years of marriage; parents Helen and Steven Snauko, Jr., brother Albert, sister-in-law Janice Snauko and brother-in-law David Spellman. Surviving are five siblings: Stephanie Spellman, Stanley Snauko, Veronica (Terry) Ulrich, Michael (Catherine) Snauko, Catherine (Donn) Hotchkin, and sister-in-law Jo Snauko.
Mary lived a life of service to her family, St. Gerard Church and the State of Michigan. As a charter member of St. Gerard's, she participated as a member of the Funeral Honor Guard, while also coordinating funeral arrangements and server schedules for funeral Masses. She enjoyed keeping in touch with lifelong friends, landscaping, gardening, baking and cooking. She also loved taking care of animals, their dogs Whiskers and Gizmo, squirrels, and all the birds that frequented her feeders. During her tenure with the State, she worked for the Michigan Tax Commission, Michigan State Police, and the Department of Labor Plan Review Division.
The Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Gerard Catholic Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with celebrants Fr. John Klein and Fr. Douglas Osborn. Visitation will be on Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues at the church Saturday at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Gerard Parish St Vincent de Paul Society. Condolences may be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020