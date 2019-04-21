|
Mrs. Mary Alice Griffin
Byron Center, - Mrs. Mary Alice Griffin of Byron Center, Michigan, age 70, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, and rests now, in the arms of her Lord and Savior. Mary was born to Herbert and Angeline Masalkoski in Grand Rapids, Michigan on August 7, 1948, and was a 1967 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Mary worked for over thirty years at Michigan National Bank until her retirement. She was also a woman of great faith-- she was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church of Lansing, as well as St. Alphonsus of Grand Rapids. Most important to Mary was her family-- she was always there for her daughters and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mary was a loving and devoted wife, wonderful mother, proud grandmother, dear sister and friend. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved her. Mary is survived by her loving husband Tom; daughters Tricia (Edward) Kryda and Kelly (David) Zeeb; grandchildren Teagen and Lilian Kryda; and sister Phyllis Masalkoski. She was preceded in death by her parents. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Ofield Funeral Home, 4500 Kalamazoo Avenue SE, Kentwood, MI 49508. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Pat Grile at 11:00 on Tuesday, April 23, 2018, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 224 Carrier Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to Mass at church. Those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to St. Vincent de Paul of Grand Rapids, 1314 South Division Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI 49507.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 21, 2019