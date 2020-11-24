Mary Angela Covello
Lansing - Born May 25, 1939 and died November 23, 2020, Our beloved mother, Mary Angela (Abraham) Covello has passed away after battling pancreatic cancer.
God broke the mold when he created Mary; she was truly one of a kind. Always the first one there to help someone in crisis and the last one to leave. Mary passionately loved her family, friends and her Lebanese heritage.
Mary loved making women look and feel beautiful at Maurice's Fashion in downtown Lansing and at Lett's Bridal Salon. She is best known for owning the Country Parlour which famously served ice cream to the Lansing area with her husband, Jim Covello. Who could ever forget the Tiki Turtle Sundae, the 23 scoop Country Bowl, or the gigantic candy counter? No child ever left without a small bag of candy to take home. She was also a founding member of St. Joseph Melkite Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent "Jim" Covello; son, David Ghannam; sister, Josephine Fay; and parents, Eddie and Julie Abraham.
Living to cherish her memory are daughter, Regina (Gregory) Rambat; son, Vincent Covello; grandchildren, Michael Rambat, Nicholas Rambat, Angela Ghannam, Marissa Ghannam; and brother, Spencer (Jane) Abraham, along with many friends and extended family.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will not be a church service. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make donations to Greater Lansing Food Bank or Sparrow Hospice Services. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com