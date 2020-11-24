1/1
Mary Angela Covello
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Angela Covello

Lansing - Born May 25, 1939 and died November 23, 2020, Our beloved mother, Mary Angela (Abraham) Covello has passed away after battling pancreatic cancer.

God broke the mold when he created Mary; she was truly one of a kind. Always the first one there to help someone in crisis and the last one to leave. Mary passionately loved her family, friends and her Lebanese heritage.

Mary loved making women look and feel beautiful at Maurice's Fashion in downtown Lansing and at Lett's Bridal Salon. She is best known for owning the Country Parlour which famously served ice cream to the Lansing area with her husband, Jim Covello. Who could ever forget the Tiki Turtle Sundae, the 23 scoop Country Bowl, or the gigantic candy counter? No child ever left without a small bag of candy to take home. She was also a founding member of St. Joseph Melkite Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent "Jim" Covello; son, David Ghannam; sister, Josephine Fay; and parents, Eddie and Julie Abraham.

Living to cherish her memory are daughter, Regina (Gregory) Rambat; son, Vincent Covello; grandchildren, Michael Rambat, Nicholas Rambat, Angela Ghannam, Marissa Ghannam; and brother, Spencer (Jane) Abraham, along with many friends and extended family.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will not be a church service. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make donations to Greater Lansing Food Bank or Sparrow Hospice Services. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tiffany Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved