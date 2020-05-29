Mary Ann Cain
Warren - Mary Ann Cain was born July 3, 1953 in Lambert, Mississippi to Pink and Lottie Hoskins. She was educated at Broad Street High School in Shelby, Mississippi. Mary Ann departed this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Mary Ann was the mother of 2 sons, Javard and Porta, whom she loved until the very last. Even though she suffered through tragedy and sickness, she never lost her sense of humor. Mary Ann had the uncanny ability to be very funny even though she was trying to be serious. She was also very good at giving nicknames to people she was fond of---you know who you are!!! Mary Ann became a member of Greater Harvest New Testament Church in Lansing, Michigan, under the pastorate of Bishop Michael E. Williams, Sr. She loved her church, and when not hindered by sickness, she would be driven from Warren, Michigan to Lansing so she could attend services. The church would often have dinner prepared for Mary Ann, her driver and care-givers, and any relatives in Lansing who would come to see her while at church. Mary Ann did not meet strangers. She was able to start up a conversation with anyone, and before you could stop yourself you would be laughing and talking. Mary Ann Cain was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Mary Alice Hoskins; and 3 brothers: Pink Hoskins, Jr., James Hoskins, and William Hoskins who died in infancy. She leaves to cherish her memory her 2 beloved sons: Javard (Tawanda) Hoskins of Memphis, Tennessee and Porta Cain of Lansing, Michigan. Also to cherish her memory 5 sisters: Emma (Mack) Glover, Amanda Ussery and Helen Hoskins, all of Lansing, Michigan; and Lela (Kermit) Stanton and Loretta (Everett) Seaton of Shelby, Mississippi; 4 brothers: Robert (Adrienne) Hoskins, Lewis (Gloria) Hoskins, Eddie Hoskins, from Lansing, Michigan; and Pinkie "Big Junior" Hoskins of Chicago, Illinois. 2 granddaughters: Armanii Hoskins and Eurika Jennings; 4 grandsons: Jamion and Titus Kirk and Tommy and Zayvian Jennings; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private Family Services will be held. Following within social guidelines, visitation is from 5:00 -8:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 2, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing, MI. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.