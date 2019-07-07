Mary Ann Katch



LANSING- Mary Ann Katch, 86, passed away June 30, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born May 12, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Peter and Antonina Kalakailo. She graduated from Cooley High School in 1951 and worked doing account payable. She enjoyed gardening, trips to the lake, and watching nature. Most of all she enjoyed the company of her family. She will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Peter Kalakailo (Estelle), son Ron (Karin), grandchildren Tyler (Christy), Cole (Emily), Danielle, Alyson; great grandchildren Landon, Deacon, Will, Lennon, Dominic, and Legend. As our family reflects on Mary's life, we admire her invincible strength. We cherish all of the memories and treasure the time we spent together. She was a loving soul and we will miss her always. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Catholic Church on July 8, 2019 at 2pm. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lansing, MI.