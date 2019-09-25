Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow
Lansing, MI
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Kehoe Harrington


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Kehoe Harrington Obituary
Mary Ann Kehoe Harrington

Lansing - Age 93, Devoted to her family, Mary Ann died September 23, 2019. Born September 28, 1925 in Detroit. She was the wife of Dr. Louis E. Harrington, M.D. who passed in 2006. They were blessed with a family of eleven children. Moira, Kevin, Kathleen, Mary Lou, Brian, Sheila, Deirdre, Sean, Dennis, Mark, and Conn. Visitation is from 5-8 P.M. Thursday with a 7:00 P.M. Thursday Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 27, at St. Gerard Catholic Church 4437 W. Willow, Lansing. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Friday at church. Rite of committal St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit the guest book and the full obituary at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com "She has touched our lives and will be loved always".
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tiffany Funeral Home
Download Now