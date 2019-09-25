|
Mary Ann Kehoe Harrington
Lansing - Age 93, Devoted to her family, Mary Ann died September 23, 2019. Born September 28, 1925 in Detroit. She was the wife of Dr. Louis E. Harrington, M.D. who passed in 2006. They were blessed with a family of eleven children. Moira, Kevin, Kathleen, Mary Lou, Brian, Sheila, Deirdre, Sean, Dennis, Mark, and Conn. Visitation is from 5-8 P.M. Thursday with a 7:00 P.M. Thursday Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 27, at St. Gerard Catholic Church 4437 W. Willow, Lansing. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Friday at church. Rite of committal St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit the guest book and the full obituary at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com "She has touched our lives and will be loved always".
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 25, 2019