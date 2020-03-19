|
Mary Ann Mueller
Mesa, Arizona - Mary Ann Mueller, age 81, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Mesa, AZ, where she was an active member and volunteered many years at St. Vincent DePaul's.
Mary Ann was born in Clinton County, MI, the daughter of Herman and Mary (Meehan) Mueller. She attended St. Johns Schools. Mary Ann retired from IGT in Reno, NV, making screen prints for slot machines before moving to Arizona.
Mary Ann was survived by 5 siblings: Robert Mueller of Houghton Lake, MI; Gerald and Marilyn Mueller of Indiana; Geraldine Moore of St. Johns, MI; Agnes Fedewa of Westphalia, MI; and Blanche Woodbury of Elsie, MI; one sister-in-law Betty Mueller of Houghton Lake, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, 6 siblings: Bud (Arlene) Mueller, Jim Mueller, Charley Mueller, Virginia (Bob) Compton; infant siblings: John and Patty; brother-in-laws: Larry Moore, Marvin Fedewa, and Bruce Woodbury.
Interment will take place at Lake City Cemetery in Lake City, MI on April 4, 2020, with her parents and brother.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul's. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 29, 2020