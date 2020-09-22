1/
Mary Ann Nico
Mary Ann Nico

Haslett, MI - Mary Ann (Gorman) Nico, age 71, passed away on Sept 17, 2020 at home with family. She was born on July 10, 1949 in Lansing, Michigan. Mary graduated from Haslett High School. After graduating from Hurley Nursing School, she worked as a nurse for Sparrow Hospital. On May 27, 1972, she married the love of her life, Vic Nico, who is surviving. In their 48 years together, they had 3 children and were blessed with 3 grandchildren. When she wasn't spending time with her grandkids, she enjoyed golfing, gardening, and being out in nature. Mary will be remembered as being selfless, kind, and hard-working.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Jean (John) Toomey and Justin (Katie) Gorman. Along with her husband Vic, she is survived by her children: Jeff Nico, Evan Nico, and Lindsey (Matt) Thompson; grandchildren: Jaxon Nico, Brody Nico and Nolan Thompson; siblings: David Gorman, Nancy (Jim) Ulrey, and Dan (Renee) Gorman; mother-in-law, Fran Coryell; siblings-in-law: Jody (Bill) Wyman, Dana Nico, and David (Jane) Nico ; and was also loved by many nieces, nephews, and so many friends.

There are no services planned at this time. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Loving memories and messages of condolence and support for the family can be shared in Mary's online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name can be directed to Children and Family Charities of Lansing online at www.childandfamily.org. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leslie Funeral Home
109 North Church St.
Leslie, MI 49251
(517) 878-6600
