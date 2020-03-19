|
Mary Ann Ross
East Lansing - Age 99, our loving mother and grandma passed away unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020. She was born on December 21, 1920 in Memphis, TN. She grew up in Chicago and attended Englewood High School and Illinois Institute of Technology. She was devoted to education and received a Bachelor's degree in Education and a Master's degree in library sciences. She was a teacher and librarian for many years at Kozminski Elementary School in Hyde Park. Later, she was a librarian for 24 years for the Chicago Board of Education and after retirement, she worked in the library at the Chicago Urban League. Whenever she was asked, she said the most rewarding moment of her career was meeting and having dinner with Dr. Seuss. Upon moving to East Lansing to be closer to family, she lived at Burcham Hills where she was a frequent contributor of essays and poetry to the Burcham Beacon. Throughout her life, she was unceasingly enthusiastic about life, completely non-judgmental, and had an infectious laugh that brought a smile to everyone around her.
Surviving are her son Dr. Albert B. Ross and her daughter-in-law Lori Jungbluth-Ross who described her as "the best second mother a girl could have;" 2 grandchildren, Kiersten (Joshua) Hillmann, and Blake Ross; sister-in-law, Ruth Parker; niece, Adrienne (Bruce) Richter; nephew, Michael Parker; dear friend, Geraldine "Gerry" Brownlee and dear friends and neighbors Clem Orange and Gail Jones. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Albert B. Ross, Sr. and parents, Agatha & Mentrell M. Parker, Sr.; brother, Mentrell M. Parker, Jr. Memorial Services will be held at a later date to be announced subsequently. Contributions may be made to Haven House ministries in East Lansing in memory of Mary Ann Ross. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020