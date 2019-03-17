|
Mary Ann "Pete" (Wyckoff) Smith
Eaton Rapids - Loving wife and mother of three children, passed away in Eaton Rapids, Michigan on Monday March 4, 2019 at the age of 83.
Mary was the 1st baby born on January 1st, 1936 in Jackson County, Michigan to Mr. and Mrs. William Wyckoff. Mary met Robert at the age of 16, fell in love, and got married before Robert shipped off to war with the U.S. Army to Korea. Once Robert returned, they moved to Onondaga where Mary worked and raised her three children—the most demanding yet most rewarding job she ever had. Mary had a passion for helping children in need, volunteering for many years at the Eaton County Family Independence Agency and was awarded the Angel Award by Blue Cross.
Mary leaves behind her daughter Marie Denman & her husband David, their children Matthew (Teresa), Randy (Michele), Steven (LaNee'), and Angie; son Jack Smith and his children Sam and Sarah; daughter-in-law Linda Smith and her son Adam (Lillian); granddaughter Heidi Smith; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Heckaman and Linda (Larry) Chase. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Robert Claude Smith Sr.; son Robert Claude Smith Jr.; grandson Robert Michael Smith; siblings Donna Woodard and Carl Wyckoff. Mary will be greatly missed.
Cremation arrangements were under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019