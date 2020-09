Mary Ann (Carter) SuurmeyerEast Lansing, Michigan - Age 66, passed away September 10, 2020. She was born the daughter of William and Betty (Patrick) Carter. Surviving are, son Bo (Meagan Lesperance) Ferman; daughter Emily Al-Shaer; grandchildren Kareem, Rasha and Raneem Al-Shaer; brother Stephen Carter; sister Suzy (Richard) Carter Koths. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Suurmeyer August 13, 2020. An inurnment service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17th, at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Area Humane Society. Full obituary at www.estesleadley.com