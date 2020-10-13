1/1
Mary Annette Elsea
1943 - 2020
Mary Annette Elsea

St. Johns - Mary Annette Elsea (77) of St. Johns, MI was reunited with her husband on Thursday October 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 25, 2020 at the St. Johns UAW local 925 from 3-6 pm. Mary was born in St. Johns, MI on May 27, 1943, the daughter of Lester and Cecile (Claypool) Ritz. Mary graduated from Rodney B Wilson in 1961. On April 18, 1964 Mary and William "Bill" Elsea were married. Bill and Mary were members of Legion 153, and Moose & Eagles. Mary retired from St. Johns Public Schools. She is survived by her son Todd (Julee) Elsea, daughter Staci (Dale) Cole, son Rory (Lona) Elsea, daughter Deanna Finch, son Devin (Angie) Elsea; grandchildren Jeff (Kasey) Stewart, Magen (Andy) Leech, Kelsea (Andy) Cole, Matt (Sarah), Chris (Sarah), Alex, Andrew, Alyssa (Kellen), Grace, Skylar and Corbin Elsea, Travis Townsend, Allison, Anna, Brady and Brody Finch; great grandchildren Justin, Jordynn, Reese, Hazel, Zoey, Hudson, Deacon, Zailyn, Kylynne, Landon and River; her sister Barbara (David) Nagengast, her brother Paul Ritz, sister in law Dorothy Ritz, many nieces & nephews, and so many special friends that were considered family, along with her dog Jazzy. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, her mother and father in law, her brother Robert "Bob" Ritz, sister in laws Kay Beasley & Kay Ritz, and her special dog Killa.




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Johns UAW local 925
