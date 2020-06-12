Mary "Toni" Antonia Granse



Mason - Mary "Toni" Antonia Granse, 75, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Mason, Michigan, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born January 26, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to Max and Marjorie (Carroll) Olds. An avid, lifelong reader, Toni worked as a librarian for the Capital Area District Library's Bookmobile, bringing stories to those all over the area. She also worked as a teacher's aide in the Mason Middle School, assisting with the special education classrooms. Toni touched many lives through her outreach to others including teaching Bible school and as a Girl Scout Leader. She was a gifted seamstress, quilter and embroiderer, creating many beautiful dresses, quilts, and wall hangings over the years. Toni was grateful for the enduring friendships of the close-knit group of couples she met during her 3 years at Fort Richardson. Toni will be missed by those who were the recipient of her encouraging words, forthrightness, and selflessness.



Her family would like to thank all of the many friends she made throughout her life, for their support and friendship to her. They would also like to thank Compassus Hospice for their tremendous support and loving care over the past year. Mary, Kelly, Steve, Lisa, Kaylee, Alex and Goodness, were not only caregivers, but also friends.



Toni was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dick Morrison.



She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Tom Granse and Katy Bachman; her grandchildren, Max and Maggie Bachman; and her brothers, Martin "Joe" (Natha) Olds and Max (Deena) Olds.



Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made in Toni's honor to the Capital Area District Library, 401 S. Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI 48933 or to Camp Highfields, Onondaga Campus, 5123 Old Plank Road, Onondaga, MI 49264.









