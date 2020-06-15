Mary (Louise) Brooks
Northville - Mary (Louise) Brooks passed away peacefully in Northville, MI on June 7, 2020, after a sustained effort to cope with the complications of heart failure. Louise grew up in Detroit with predeceased parents Armoza & Frank Mitchell and predeceased siblings, Ruth, Joseph, George, Paul and Frances. She is survived by her brother, Jerome.
Louise was married to the late husband Robert G. Cantelon. She is survived by three children—Robert (Patricia), Janice and Mary Lee (Paul). Louise was remarried to the late John Newlove in June 1963. They moved to Oil Springs, Ontario, Canada in 1967. Louise spent a majority of her career in grocery sales, in Petrolia, Ontario.
Louise met and married the late William (Bill) Brooks in Sarnia, Ontario in August 1987. She retired from her job at Zehrs Market and they moved to Ocala, Florida. For the next 16 years, they had the time of their lives--golfing, dancing, bowling, playing pool, participating in talent shows, playing cards & adult games, traveling around Florida and taking exotic vacations.
After Bill's death in September 2003, Louise moved to East Lansing to be closer to her family. She and her sister, Ruth, played cards and entered Euchre tournaments. She loved to gamble and made periodic trips to casinos, or to Las Vegas where her brother Jerome resides. Louise joined the YMCA and attended water aerobics, as well as exercise classes in her apartment complex. She had a group of friends who called themselves the 'Fossil Club' and they met up weekly to socialize over happy hour. She loved spending time at family gatherings and enjoyed her four grandchildren, Joveal (Erin), Leaf, Julie and Claire and her great-grandchildren James, Elmore and Erzebett.
In July 2019, she moved to Oakmont of Northville, where she enjoyed playing cards and Bingo. Louise's ashes will be interred at Gunnisonville Cemetery in DeWitt, Michigan. There will be a private celebration of life held at a later date. Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.