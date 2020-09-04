Mary Catherine (Moots) Barrows



Went to be with her Lord on July 8, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle with health issues.



Mary is survived by her loving husband, Donald Barrows, her children, Alycia (Gregory) St. Onge, John (Janelle) Sebolt, Brian (Jennifer) Sebolt, and Robert (Natasha) Sebolt. Her grandchildren, Chuck, Lauren, Andrew, Patrick, Nicole, Russell, Chase, Elise, Ava, and Evan. Great-Grandchildren, Kayla, Jillian, Kyler, Emrys, Felix, and Skylar. Siblings Richard Moots of Rio Rancho, NM, Eileen Sandoval of Albuquerque, NM, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; Eugene and Pearl Moots, sisters; Laverne, Elizabeth "Betty", Evelyn "Sister Giotto", and grandson Skyler Sebolt.



Mary was born in Chicago to Eugene and Pearl Moots and lived there with her siblings until moving to Michigan to start her family.



While staying home to raise her 4 children in Lansing, Mary started a program called Glad Days that would take them and other neighborhood children and moms on field trips around the city to parks, museums, and other points of interest.



Mary constantly strove to improve, enlighten and engage everyone she came to know.



Among many other professional successes Mary enjoyed a very successful real estate career spending her entire career with friend Bob Hubbell in the Lansing area. She loved training new agents and motivating them to successful careers of their own.



The consummate hostess, Mary loved to entertain, hosting holiday and themed parties any chance she could. She and Don loved to cook, and if on one of their many travels they came across a dish they enjoyed, they would expertly coax the recipe from the staff and recreate it at home, add their own spin and usually even improve on it.



Mary enjoyed designing and decorating the many houses they rehabbed, built, and lived in often with amenities Don felt were unnecessary expenses.



Affectionately known as "The Queen", Mary delighted in making all of her "subjects" feel special and loved.



Please join us for a celebration of Mary's life to be held on September 19, 2020 from 10:00am - 1:00pm at the home of Brian and Jennifer Sebolt, 401 N. Circle Drive, Williamston, MI 48895. Remembrances and cards may be sent here as well and will be forwarded to Donald.









