Mary Catherine "Kate" Fedewa
Fowler - Mary Catherine "Kate" Fedewa, age 86, of Fowler, MI, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her sons home, where she was also born.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating.
Kate was born in Fowler, MI on July 8, 1933, the daughter of William and Mary (Smith) Piggott. She graduated from Fowler High School. Kate married Gerald Fedewa on September 9, 1952, in Fowler. Gerald passed away on January 3, 1997.
Kate worked for Beckers Bridal for many years as a seamstress. She was a previous 4-H leader; teaching sewing, cake decorating, knitting and rabbits. Kate loved visiting with people. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sporting events; she was their number one fan. Kate was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Christian Mothers.
She is survived by her children: Duane and Anne Fedewa of Lansing; Mike and Wanda Fedewa of Fowler; Sandy and Dave Herta of Burton; Ruth Ann and Ron Fedewa-Frazee of DeWitt; grandchildren: Andy, Kaylee (Koady), Nicholas, Craig (Danielle), Kyle (Jillian), Darren (Tayler), Justin (Kara), Lance (Brittany), Amber (Chase), Ruby (Kenny), and Robby; 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by sister-in-law Alice Piggott, brothers-in-law: Tom and Rosemary Pung, Joe and Alice Fedewa, and sister-in-law Kathleen Bengal. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings: Ronnie (Opal), Bob, Gerald (Caroline), Gordon (Donna and Freida), Bill, sister and brother-in-law Germaine (Fred),and granddaughter Sarah.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020