|
|
Mary Clinton
Delta Township - Our precious Mom and Grandma, joined her loving husband in heaven, November 12, 2019 with her caring family by her side. Mom was the third of four children born in Arrowsmith, Illinois to the late Richard P. Gill and Winifred L. (Bunn) Gill. After graduating from Sexton High School Class of 1952, she went to work for Michigan Bell Telephone Company as an operator and later an information operator, where she put in 31 years of service. On March 19, 1955 she married her loving husband, Wendell Max Clinton. In 1965 they surprisingly welcomed their daughter, Melissa. The family of three enjoyed family trips and days spent by their swimming pool. Mom and Dad celebrated 54 wonderful years filled with love, laughter, friends, family, golfing and traveling. They enjoyed 25 years of wintering in Clermont, Florida until Wendell preceded her in death September 2009. Mom was always ready to play a round of golf and treasured her golf buddies. She was a crafty knitter having knitted numerous afghans, and baby blankets which she gave for wedding or baby gifts throughout the years. A fabulous cook/baker always ready to try a new recipe and well known her for delicious pies. Her greatest joy was spent with family and cheering on her three granddaughters activities through the years. Mom had the biggest, kindest heart, and put others before herself; her love was endless. Mom we love you, and miss you already. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Melissa (Ron) Maguire, granddaughters Whitney, Ashton and Paige; siblings, Raymond Emerson (Martha) Gill, Charles Daniel Gill, Susie (Larry) Lucas, Melanie Miller, as well as the Clinton in-laws and many nieces, nephews and cousins along with special family, Julie (Don) Root. Preceded in death by brother Richard Eugene Gill and Sisters-in-law, Patty and Tiny Gill. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00 am at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 2-4:00 p.m. and 6-8:00 p.m. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Sparrow Hospital including Fran and Marcie as well as Stephanie on the 4th floor for the loving care they provided. Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be given to Grand Ledge Blessings in a Backpack. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 24, 2019