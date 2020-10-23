Mary E. Jones



Dewitt - Mary went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2020. She was born January 16, 1927 in the Canal Zone, Panama the eighth child of Ludwig & Mary Schulert. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1945; then in 1949 she graduated from Grand Rapids Baptist College and Seminary (now Cornerstone University). On August 27, 1949 she married Rev. Larry G. Jones. Mary and Rev. Larry worked together in six Baptist Churches, where she helped with children's ministry; she also worked in the payroll department at Fisher Body in Lansing.



She is survived by her children: Tim (Jane) Jones, Steve (Karen) Jones, Kathy (Terry) Stanaway, and Phillip Larry Jones; as well as seven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband the Rev. Lawrence G. "Larry" Jones, one grandson Travis Lawrence Stanaway, as well as her eight siblings.



The family would like to thank the staff of Rosewood and Mid Michigan Hospice for their loving Care.



There will be a private family burial at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Lansing City Rescue Mission. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel









