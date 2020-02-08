Resources
Mary E. Ripley


1949 - 2020
Lansing - Mary E. Ripley of Lansing. Born 4/4/49 passed away on 1/30/20 suddenly and peacefully in her sleep.she is survived by Sister: Teresa Children: Angel, Daniell and Tony Grandchildren: Anthony, Quinton(Brittney), Dalton(Lexi), Evan, Hunter(Sammy), Daniel, Julie, Kenzie, Bubba, Mark(Julia) Great Grandchildren: Fisher, Gracelynn, Brealynn and Sunny. She was a Mom to many and loved by all. Come share a memory and celebrate her life with us. On Feb.15th, 2020 at Foster Comm. Center 200 N. Foster ave. Rm.213 Lansing, Mi.48912 Our Family would like to thank everyone for their contributions.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
