Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Northland United Methodist Church
Stanwood, MI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Northland United Methodist Church
Stanwood, MI
Mary Elizabeth LaBatt
Mary Elizabeth LaBatt

Big Rapids - Mary Elizabeth LaBatt, 104, of Big Rapids passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

She was born August 11, 1915 in South Oneida Township, Eaton County, MI, the daughter of George Stange and Ida Faith (Otto) McMullen, graduating from Grand Ledge High School in 1933. She entered Michigan State College where she met Dee Walter LaBatt. They married November 23, 1938 in East Lansing.

Mary began her teaching career in 1951 at Dryden, Michigan where she taught Home Economics while completing her Bachelor's degree at Michigan State College. She later taught at Burr Oak H.S. and Mendon Public Schools. When Dee and Mary moved to Big Rapids in 1963 she took on the newly created position of Special Education teacher with the M.O.I.S.D. While teaching for M.O.I.S.D., Mary continued to expand her Special Education knowledge, earning a Master's degree at Central Michigan University. Mary retired, after 25 years, from teaching in 1976.

Mary is survived by her four children, Peter (Susan) LaBatt of Grand Rapids; Walter (Judith) LaBatt of Dexter, MI; Barbara (James) Martin of Muskegon; and Elizabeth LaBatt of Big Rapids; four grandchildren; Michael (Marcie) Barton, Kimberly Ploehn MD, Philip (Angelic) Martin and Suzanne LaBatt; four great grandchildren, Alissa and Jessica Martin, Alexander Ploehn, and Jessica Barton; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband Dee and grandson Eric Barton.

A Celebration of Mary's life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Northland United Methodist Church in Stanwood, with Pastor Gary Bondarenko and Pastor Kaye Ferguson-Patton officiating. Mary's family will greet friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made for Hospice of Michigan. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
