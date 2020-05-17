Mary Ella (Tester) RoystonEl Jobean, FL (formerly of Dimondale) - Passed away at age 89 in Port Charlotte, FL. She was born in Shiawassee County, MI. and lived in Dimondale, MI. prior to retiring in El Jobean, FL.Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Percy W. and Ivah M. (Shoup) Tester; her husband of 67 years, Harold J. Royston; sisters, Martha Goodrich and Ellen Tester, and brother, Harry Tester.Surviving are her 6 children; Jim (Mary) Royston, Ginger Royston (RJ Chulski), Lavinia (Wayne) Ely, Kevin (Lori) Royston, Terry (Gloria) Royston, Ken (Tammy) Royston; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, M. Eva Wymer; and brothers, Herman (Carol) and Harold (Sue) Tester.Due to current restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Dimondale Cemetery.