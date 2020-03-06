Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
View Map
Mary Ethel Bell Pierce Obituary
Mary Ethel Bell Pierce

Haslett - Mary Ethel Bell Pierce was born July 31, 1947. She went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. Mary was born in Three Rivers, Michigan to Robert W. and Mary G Bell. Mary's family settled in Haslett, Michigan where she attended elementary, Junior and Senior high school. After graduation, Mary attended Northwood Institute. Mary lived in several other states in her life but Haslett was always home. After her retirement from Michigan State University, Mary and her husband, Terry, would winter in Florida. After the passing of her husband, her winter residence became Arizona. Mary loved people, she had a servant's heart always helping and encouraging others, helping people on their journeys whether it was impacting an MSU student, taking care of her family or just loving on a friend. She touched so many lives with her kindness, generosity and her loving compassion. Mary was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband, Terry Pierce. She is survived by four children and five grandchildren. Tim Mckeever (sons Adrian and Cordell) from Cottonwood Arizona, Tina Mckeever from San Diego California, Jason Pierce, wife Tina from Jamesville Wisconsin, Tracey Pierce, wife Allison (children Emily, Claire and Tyler) from Kalamazoo Michigan. Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 1730 E. Grand River in East Lansing. Visitation at 12 pm followed by celebration of life at 1 pm. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, New York 10036. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
