Mary F. Cole


1930 - 2019
Mary F. Cole Obituary
Mary F. Cole

St. Johns - Mary F. Cole, born on April 2, 1930, passed away on November 1, 2019 at Mother Teresa House in Lansing, Michigan. She was the daughter of Anna and Ralph Lobert.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harold "Bud" Cole; her daughter, Kirstie L. Lockner Thornton; and three brothers, Dale, Ron, and Wayne Lobert.

She is survived by her daughters, Johnette (Jim) Simmons, Marlene (Dennis) Howland, Loraine (Rex) Courtright, Ava Jo (Glenn) Pung; son-in-law, Robert Thornton; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mother Teresa House Hospice Care Home, 308 N. Walnut St, Lansing, MI 48933, or St. Vincent de Paul Society. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10, 2019
