Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes, Osgood Chapel
St. Johns, MI
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes, Osgood Chapel
St. Johns, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
St. Johns, MI
Mary Geraldine "Gerry" Moore

Mary Geraldine "Gerry" Moore Obituary
Mary Geraldine "Gerry" Moore

St. Johns - Mary Geraldine "Gerry" Moore, 94, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, with a Vigil Service at 7:30 P.M.

To view the full obituary, visit www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
