Mary Geraldine "Gerry" Moore
St. Johns - Mary Geraldine "Gerry" Moore, 94, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, with a Vigil Service at 7:30 P.M.
To view the full obituary, visit www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019