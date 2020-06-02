Mary Grace Stinson
Lawrenceville, Georgia - Mary Grace Stinson, aged 95, died peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Born and raised in Jordan, Minnesota, to parents William Henry Phillips Jr. and Grace Mary Phillips (Sauser). She was a devoted wife, sister, and mother to four children. She enjoyed reading, listening to opera, playing the piano, was an avid gardener and a world-class cook. Mary was a long-time resident of East Lansing and Williamston, Michigan. Many will remember her tireless work at the Internal Revenue Service office in Lansing, MI, where she assisted taxpayers with the complexity of their tax returns. On warm summer days, you could find her enjoying the peacefulness of the Williamston farmland from atop her large, friendly porch. Mary's favorite activities also included exploring the outdoors, hunting, and fishing in northern Minnesota.
Mary graduated from Carleton College in 1946 where she studied Zoology. Following graduation, she remained in Jordan to care for her newly widowed mother. Soon after, she moved to the Twin Cities, where she worked as an office manager, eventually being hired at the University of Minnesota School of Veterinary Medicine. She worked in the histology laboratory, where she prepared specimens for study under the electron microscope. While working there, Mary met her husband-to-be, Al. The two wed in 1960, immediately moving to Ithaca, NY, and subsequently to East Lansing in 1964. She proudly raised their children, participated in school activities, and served as a den mother in Cub Scouts. Following Al and Mary's retirement, the two moved from East Lansing to their 40 acre farm in rural Williamston Township. In order to be closer to family, Al and Mary eventually moved to the Atlanta area in 2014.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Grace M. Phillips, her husband, Dr. Al Stinson, and son, Mark Stinson.
She is survived by her brother, William H. (Sally) Phillips III of Minneapolis, MN, sons, Paul (Kendra) Stinson of Peachtree Corners, GA, Brian (Kimberly) Stinson of Exeter, NH, and daughter, Sarah Stinson (Joel Zink), of Hanahan, South Carolina, as well as her nine grandchildren, Tyler (Joey) Stinson, Patrick Stinson, Graeme Stinson, Cooper Stinson, Grace Stinson, Daniel Stinson, Connor Zink, Kaitlyn Zink, and Lily Zink, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Audubon Society.
A family memorial service will be scheduled in the near future, following the reopening of the state of Michigan.
Published in Williamston Enterprise from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.