|
|
Mary Harris
Charlotte - Mary Clarice Harris, 73, a warm and caring woman of deep Faith and a loving mother and grandmother, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her home in Charlotte. Mary was born January 22, 1946 on Selfridge Field Airforce Base in Harrison Twp., MI, the daughter of William Richard and Mary Lisette (Leitz) Stephens. During her childhood, the family moved often with her father's Air Force assignments. She graduated high school from Rome Free Academy in Rome, NY, before eventually returning to Michigan and taking a job with Michigan Bell Telephone Company, where she met Michael Duane Harris. The two married six months later on February 21, 1970. They settled in Charlotte, where Mary served as a troop leader for both boy scouts and girl scouts, and she began her career in education as a volunteer for Potterville Schools. Following her time in Potterville, she started with Charlotte Public Schools in juvenile corrections, eventually moving on as a para professional at the High School, Galewood Elementary, and finally the Middle School before retirement after over 15 years.
Mary devoted much of her time and talent to Peace Lutheran Church in Charlotte. As a longtime member, she served as head of the Altar Guild, and helped prepare meals through the church for the Eaton Area Senior Center Thanksgiving dinners. She lived a busy lifestyle in retirement, mostly through the workings of her Faith. She enjoyed swimming at the Aquatic Center and Tuesday trips to the movie theater with her best friend Chris Stough. Chris and Mary also travelled the country together visiting family members and friends. Above all, Mary loved and cherished her family.
Mary is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael; son, Michael (Lauria) Harris of Trenton, MI; daughter, Mary (Trevar Hogan) Harris of Marshall, MI; granddaughter, Alice Harris, and another granddaughter due in January; brother, Robert (Nancy) Stephens; sisters-in-law, Beverly Stephens and Nancy Cherry; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, William Stephens, Jr. and Barry Stephens.
Friends are encouraged to support Mary's family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte with Pastor David Keller officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4:00 PM and 6-8:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the funeral home. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to the . Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Mary on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019