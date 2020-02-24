|
Mary Jane (Beck) Larsen
Mary Jane (Beck) Larsen passed peacefully into eternal life on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Palm Bay, Florida. Mary was born on January 10, 1935 in St. Johns, Michigan. She was the oldest of three children of Maynard John and Ella Mae (Johnson) Beck. She graduated from Rodney B Wilson High School in St. Johns, Michigan in 1953, and Alma College in 1958 with a BA In English. She then attended North Central College in Naperville, Illinois where she took many classes in Religious Education. This was a time in our history when women were discouraged from going into the ministry. A dedicated Christian from a young age, she was faithful to do volunteer work in the churches she attended as she moved from place to place, teaching Sunday School classes, Bible Study classes, Bible School and in various Women's groups. She led classes in the Community living locations in Florida after moving there. She also served in the Church of the Dunes United Methodist Church in Grand Haven.
Mary married Robert Neil Larsen on June 22, 1958 and he predeceased her on November 22, 1976. After the death of her husband, Mary moved back to Michigan and lived for a time in the converted one room schoolhouse where her mother taught at one time. Mary was also an art lover and taught art in public schools as well as doing painting and other modes of art herself. Mary taught English as a second language at LCC and worked for the US Postal Service as a rural mail carrier.
Mary is survived by her son Christopher (Elaine) Larsen and grandson Andrew Larsen as well as her brother John (Carolyn) Beck and sister Donna (Patrick) McCormick and many nieces and nephews.
Per Mary's request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Uncle John's Cider Mill, 8614 N US 27, St. Johns, Michigan 48879 on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
The service will be officiated by Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020