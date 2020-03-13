|
|
Mary Jane Thelen
Mary Jane Thelen, age 93, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother entered into eternal rest on March 12, 2020. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Beuschel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at beuschelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020