Mary Jane Tripp
The Villages, FL - The family of Mary Jane Tripp will be celebrating her life with a Memorial on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 am. The memorial will be at St. Mary's Cathedral in Lansing. Mary Jane died on October 27, 2018 in The Villages, Florida where she had recently moved. Mary Jane was a long-term resident of Michigan then spent her retirement mostly in Phoenix, Arizona.
Mary Jane Tripp was born Mary Jane Navarre on October 23, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio, the first daughter of Hugh and Edith Navarre. Her early years were growing up in Toledo and Monroe, Michigan and then the family moved to Lansing where she graduated from St. Mary's High School. Shortly after high school, she married Frederick Earl Tripp in 1940 and had 10 children. She is survived by seven sons and one daughter, John (Asya) Tripp, Gerald (Nancy) Tripp, Thomas Navarre Tripp, Katherine Navarre Germi, Robert (Beth) Tripp, James (Lynn) Tripp, Steven Tripp and Don (Autumn) Tripp. She is also survived by over 85 Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Tripp and son, Michael Tripp.
Mary Jane continued her education at Michigan State University throughout these years and graduated with a B.A. degree in English in 1969 at the age of 48. She worked part time and then full time at Michigan State University at the office of Research and Graduate Studies.
Mary Jane died peacefully shortly after her 97th Birthday surrounded by her loving family.
