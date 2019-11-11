|
Mary Jo Ann Mercer
Lansing - Mary Jo Mercer, 72, passed away November 10, 2019. She was born in Lansing on July 17, 1947, the only child of Arden and Georgia Isbell. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald, and their children: daughter Wendy, and sons Robert (Lisa), and Thomas.
After graduating from Everett High School, she worked as a secretary at Vocational Rehabilitation and the Michigan Department of Transportation, then retired to raise their children. Later she operated her own typing service. In later years she became an avid quilter, specializing in dressing dolls and stuffed animals and wrapping them in small coordinated quilts, which were then given to the Salvation Army for Toys for Tots. She enjoyed visualizing young children meeting their new best friends on Christmas morning. She especially enjoyed making and dressing sock monkeys. Her other pleasures included gardening, bike riding, and attending Lansing Lugnuts games.
As all who knew her can attest, Mary Jo was a kind, sweet, and thoughtful gentlewoman.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at St. Mary Cathedral, Lansing. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Her family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019