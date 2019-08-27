Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Dean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Dean Obituary
Mary Jo Dean

Lansing, MI - Age 68, Mary Jo Dean passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 22 at Sparrow Hospice Services in Lansing, MI. She was born May 15, 1951 in East Grand Rapids, to Peter and Jean (Boshoven) Groothuis. Mary Jo worked for the State of Michigan - Housing Authority for 31 years before retiring. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, playing with her dogs, and crafting.

Mary Jo is survived by her son; Chad Dean; brothers, Terry Groothuis and Thomas (Anne) Groothuis, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dogs, Shadow & Harley.

A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd, Holt. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ingham County Animal Control (600 Buhl St., Mason, MI 48854) in memory of Mary Jo Dean. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now