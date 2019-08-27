|
Mary Jo Dean
Lansing, MI - Age 68, Mary Jo Dean passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 22 at Sparrow Hospice Services in Lansing, MI. She was born May 15, 1951 in East Grand Rapids, to Peter and Jean (Boshoven) Groothuis. Mary Jo worked for the State of Michigan - Housing Authority for 31 years before retiring. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, playing with her dogs, and crafting.
Mary Jo is survived by her son; Chad Dean; brothers, Terry Groothuis and Thomas (Anne) Groothuis, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dogs, Shadow & Harley.
A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd, Holt. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ingham County Animal Control (600 Buhl St., Mason, MI 48854) in memory of Mary Jo Dean. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 27, 2019