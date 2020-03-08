|
|
Mary Joan Gettel Guyer
Pigeon - Following a short illness, Mary Joan Gettel Guyer, of Pigeon, passed away on March 7, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, at Country Gardens of Pigeon.
She was born on May 19, 1930 in Flint to Alfred and Hilara (Cuthbertson) Watt.
After graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in education, Mary taught in Cleveland, Ohio for two years before moving back to Flint to work at Hurley Hospital Nursing School. After relatives introduced Mary to her future husband, Loren Gettel at Sand Point, they continued a long distance relationship until they married on August 13, 1955. Mary taught second grade at Elkton Elementary until they started their family. She remained in the school system as a substitute teacher at Laker Jr. High and started programs in the district such as the summer "Tot Lot" and the "Picture Lady". In 1993, after 38 years of marriage, Loren passed away. In 2003, Mary married Gordon Guyer and moved to East Lansing where she enjoyed everything Michigan State, especially football and basketball games. She resided there until January of this year.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Peggy (Dave) McCormick of Pigeon, Paul Gettel of Therwil, Switzerland; her grandchildren Marisa McCormick, Lauren (Jordon) Gruehn, Charles (Rebecca) McCormick, Kate (Gabe Lainey) Gettel, Erin Gettel, Olivia Gettel; great grandchildren David and Brennen, and step-family Dawn Gregory and Dan Guyer; grandchildren Kelly, Trevor, Cory, Kyle and Hannah, and many nieces and nephews as well has her cousin Tom (Sue) McNally. She is preceded in death by her first husband Loren Gettel, her second husband Gordon Guyer, her son Thomas Gettel, her brother John Watt and her half-sister Jeanne McCrae.
The memorial service will be at Noon Wednesday, March 11th at First United Methodist Church of Pigeon with Rev. Cindy Gibbs officiating. There will be visitation at church beginning at 11:00am Wednesday. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or The Gordon E. Guyer and Mary Guyer Men's Basketball Scholarship Endowment in honor of Tom Izzo, 550 S Harrison Road, East Lansing, MI 48823. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020