Mary Joan Houck


1942 - 2019
Mary Joan Houck

Palmer, AK - April 7, 1942 - August 18, 2019

Long-time Lansing resident Mary Joan Houck, 77, of Palmer, Alaska, died peacefully August 18 after a brief illness in the Regional Hospital located at the base of the mountains she so loved. Adopted as an infant by Eugene and Mabel Houck, Mary Jo lived and worked in Lansing for 71 years; graduated from Sexton High in 1960, studied at Albion and Michigan State, and began working at her all-time favorite job with Suits News, beginning, growing and managing a paperback bookstore business throughout MI and IN. She was honored to be a member of the Zonta Club. Ultimately she retired from CATA, where she scheduled special needs' rides. She enjoyed singing throughout her life and when work time allowed she sang with SWEET ADELINES for fun as well as competitively. At age 71, Mary Jo moved to Palmer, AK to begin living her long-held dream of being surrounded by snow-covered peaks. She is survived by her adopted brother, John Houck of CA, and his family as well as the family of her late housemate of 52 years Maryon Fitz of MI. Her precious Lyric has a loving new home with his groomer. Mary Jo will be missed by the countless friends she made wherever she went. At her direction, there will be neither service nor memorial and her cremains have been placed in the Little Sustina River near Hatcher Pass (AK) as she wished.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
