Mary Joyce (Emens) Wilson
Okemos - Mary Joyce (Emens) Wilson, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Okemos, Michigan. Born November 28, 1936, daughter of Coe & Fern (Smalley) Emens. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Coe Emens. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kim (Kris) Cook, Tim Wilson, and Karen (Steve) Youdes; her grandchildren, Kristopher (Kristine) Cook, Katelyn (Brent Giesken) Cassaday, Amanda Ernst, Kendra Wilson, and Paige (Will) Dickson; and her great-grandchildren, Gracie Cassaday, Brennen and Brady Cook, Peyton and Xander Ernst, and Lerin Dickson; and sister Judy (Larry) Silsby; sister-in-law Jeanne Emens; and many nieces & nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
In honor of Mary, Memorial contributions may be made to the .
The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Mason Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grbdmason.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020