Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Joyce (Emens) Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Joyce (Emens) Wilson Obituary
Mary Joyce (Emens) Wilson

Okemos - Mary Joyce (Emens) Wilson, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Okemos, Michigan. Born November 28, 1936, daughter of Coe & Fern (Smalley) Emens. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Coe Emens. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kim (Kris) Cook, Tim Wilson, and Karen (Steve) Youdes; her grandchildren, Kristopher (Kristine) Cook, Katelyn (Brent Giesken) Cassaday, Amanda Ernst, Kendra Wilson, and Paige (Will) Dickson; and her great-grandchildren, Gracie Cassaday, Brennen and Brady Cook, Peyton and Xander Ernst, and Lerin Dickson; and sister Judy (Larry) Silsby; sister-in-law Jeanne Emens; and many nieces & nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

In honor of Mary, Memorial contributions may be made to the .

The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Mason Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grbdmason.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now