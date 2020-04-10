|
Mary June Standley
Brighton - Formerly of Eaton Rapids and Marshall passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 75. Mary was born on October 13, 1944 in Marshall, MI the daughter of Donald and Agnes (Creps) Heath. She attended Marshall public school and graduated the class of 1962. Mary moved to Eaton Rapids where she raised her two girls, worked and retired from the Eaton Rapids Hospital in 1984. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed years of volunteering at Eaton Community Palliative Care in Charlotte. Mary and Ron were huge MSU fans and held season tickets for Basketball and Hockey for over 30 years. After the love of her life's passing she moved to Brighton where she lived with her daughter and grandchildren for the past 17 years.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Kris Hill, Kelly Parks; grandchildren, Travis Hill, Emily Hill, Nicole Kapff: great grandson Logan Kapff. A special mention to her Dr/friend of many years Dr. Carol Beals and her special niece Sandy Drumm.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Ron Standley; sister Peggy Drumm and brother-in-law Richard Drumm.
A memorial celebration will be held in late summer 2020. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to Eaton Community Palliative Care in Charlotte, MI.
