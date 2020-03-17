|
|
Mary L. Smith
3/30/25 - 3/16/20
Mary L. Smith, age 94 passed on March 16, 2020. Mary and Norm were married 49 years.
Born in Iliff, CO to Jess & Mary (Abood) Korrey. Lived in Michigan since age 2 - Educated to the 9th grade at West Junior school in Lansing, MI.
50-year smoker of unfiltered cigarettes (she quit at age 72) and a survivor of ovarian cancer at age 25 and breast cancer at 80. She worked at Nash Calvinator in 1940. Mary & Norman had a harness racing career from 1963-1988 with up to 100 horses at one time, owning 2 farms in Webberville and Melbourne Fl.
Mary worked on and off in the food industry, starting in 1943 with her brother's restaurant, Sip-N-Snack in Okemos, MI with Jim & Val Korrey, where she waitressed. Mary opened her own restaurant business in Webberville for several years, when she closed.....next day went to Webberville McDonalds and asked for a job.....she was there 18 years until she took a hiatus to avoid driving in the winter. Her plans were to go back to work on her 95th birthday. She passed 2 weeks before.
Mary had two boys, Ted and Eugene + Daughter in law Cindy Smith,
She has three surviving grandchildren Gene Smith (Williamston) & April Smith (Ohio) Beverlyn Salva (Webberville) and two great-grandchildren Aaron Smith & Gabriella Smith, 2 Sons surviving Eugene Smith 64 & Theodore Smith 68, both still live in Webberville
No longer living is her 3 brothers, Jim Korrey, Val Korrey & David Korrey with one sister Helen Duling.
Mary donated her body to MSU Anatomical Resources for science study.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to send contributions in Mary's name to:
Calvary Baptist Church Benevolent fund, 500 N. Howard St., Webberville, MI 48892
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020