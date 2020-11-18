Mary Lou Barry
April 17, 1935 - November 15, 2020
Mary Lou Barry, 85, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Eaton County Health and Rehabilitation Services. There will be a private grave side service with immediate family.
Mary Lou was born on April 17, 1935, in Lansing, Michigan to Harold and Ruth Hanson. She married her husband Bruce in June of 1953. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and a good game of euchre.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughter Catherine (Gary) Nobach of Charlotte, Michigan, Son Mike (Penny) Barry of Lansing, Michigan, Daughter Cindy (Terry) Landis of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, son Patrick (Michael Archibald) Barry of Chicago, Illinois, and Son Christopher (Marti Sims) Barry of Seminole, Florida and Good Friend Marcia White of Perrinton, Michigan. 12 Grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa, Gary Lee, Amy, Ashley, Lindsey, Ashley Boice, Amanda, Erin, Ryan, Angela, Jesse; 10 great grandchildren, Hunter, Draven, Connor, Ethan, Alivia, Leighanna, Duncan, Xavier, Evey, and Emmett.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband Bruce J. Barry, father Harold Hanson, mother Ruth Hanson, sisters Jeanette Wells and Zelma Hanson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
A Graveside service will be on Friday 11AM, November 20, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Lansing MI, 48910
