Mary Lou Crissey
Mason - Mary Lou (Rohrbacher) Crissey age 85, of Mason, MI passed away on March 15, 2020. Born in Lansing, MI on November 4, 1934 to the late Orva and Mable Rohrbacher. On June 5, 1953 she married David J Crissey and enjoyed 39 years together, now reunited to Square Dance in heaven. She is survived by her children Deborah (William) Gray, Michael (Rindi) Crissey, Gordon Crissey, Delinda Benson, and Doreen (Thomas) Wybranowski, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Mary Lou was also preceded in death by her grandson David Crissey, her daughter-in-law Janice Crissey, and her 8 siblings. Due to travel limitations the family will have a service and burial for immediate family only. We will host a celebration of life around our parent's anniversary of June 5.
Contributions in Memory of Mary Lou may be made to Holt Christian Church, 2424 Washington Road, Lansing, Michigan, 48911, or www.RedCrossblood.org or 1-800-Red-Cross.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020