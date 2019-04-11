|
|
Mary Lou Horwath
Lansing - Our hearts are broken on the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, Mary Lou Horwath, age 92, on April 8, 2019. Mary Lou was born to the late Guy and Grace Given on December 24, 1926, in Topeka, Kansas. She married the late Joseph F. Horwath and they were married for 67 years. Joe and Mary Lou founded Horwath Trucking, Inc., and were Star Route Mail Contractors in the Lansing area for over 55 years. Her sons Ron and Rob continue running the business. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind many wonderful memories. She was very humble about her volunteer work, with 40 years of service to Ingham Medical Hospital and she worked countless hours over the years during Lansing city elections. Her family was very important to her and she was the most generous and thoughtful person you could ever know. She loved picking apples in the fall and her specialty was baking the best homemade apple pie and chocolate chip cookies you could ever eat! She loved walking with her friends, square and round dancing, traveling, and remained vibrant, active, and social, driving her car, and living independently until the time of her stroke a year before her death. She will be dearly missed by many. She is survived by 3 sons: Rob (Kathi), Ron (Diane), and Bill (Elaine); 6 grandchildren: Jamie (Chris) Guardiola, Joshua (Lisa), Ashley (Brad) Ross, Tyler, Heather, and Hilary; 7 great-grandchildren: Alexis, Kailee, Owen, Molly, Jacob, Kyle, and Justin. She is also survived by one brother James Given, 2 nieces and a nephew, and was predeceased by sister-in-law Elaine Given.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing, Michigan with Rev Kirk Miller of First Presbyterian Church of Holt officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McLaren Hospice in memory of Mary Lou Horwath. The family would like to thank the staff of Bickford West and McLaren Hospice for the compassionate and exceptional care given to our Mother. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 11, 2019